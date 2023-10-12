Maharashtra govt to hire 3,000 personnel from its security corporation for Mumbai police

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued an order to hire 3,000 personnel from its own security corporation who will work under the Mumbai police.

These personnel drawn from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC), a government undertaking, will work under contract and assist the Mumbai police in select duties for a specific period of time.

A government resolution (order) published on Wednesday by the state home department said the administration has approved transfer of Rs 30 crore to the corporation for availing services of these 3,000 personnel.

Posts of shipai (jawan) are lying vacant in the Mumbai police. As the process of their recruitment was still on, the home department has decided to hire security personnel from MSSC for the city police force for a short period of time. PTI ND RSY