Maharashtra govt to ink MoU with social group to provide jobs to youth with disabilities

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will soon sign an MoU with a social organisation to provide employment opportunities to youth with disabilities with an aim to empower them financially, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The state government is committed to providing training and employment opportunities to differently abled youth, ensuring their economic self-reliance, Fadnavis said in a statement.

In this regard, registered individuals will be provided with a Unique Disability ID (UDID) over the next five years, facilitating their access to employment and self-employment opportunities, he said.

The government is effectively implementing schemes for the disabled, while voluntary organizations are also stepping forward for their development, according to the statement.

The government will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Youth for Jobs' organization. Initially, the organization will assist state authorities in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra in creating employment and self-employment opportunities with plans to expand this initiative across the state in the future, the CM said.

The government is always keen on ensuring that individuals with disabilities, caused naturally or due to accidents, receive their rightful benefits and full access to announced schemes, he noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several important schemes and taken a slew of decisions to realize the vision of a 'developed India'. To generate employment opportunities through skill-based education, the Skill Development Department has been established. In line with this, the state government is also taking significant decisions for the welfare of the youth, Fadnavis averred.

The 'Youth for Jobs' organization, founded and chaired by social entrepreneur Meera Shenoy, has successfully worked with the Centre and the Gadchiroli district administration in Maharashtra to enhance employment opportunities for youth with disabilities, said the statement.

Training is provided based on the type of disability, and job fairs are organized to connect trained individuals with industry demands.

Self-employment opportunities are being created for those unable to work in jobs, integrating them into the mainstream society. This model will be implemented across all districts in Maharashtra to generate employment opportunities for the disabled, Fadnavis informed.

To ensure that all disabled individuals benefit from government schemes, an updated database is being prepared. A registration drive is being conducted, and such individuals are being issued a UDID, he noted.

In the first phase, 'Youth for Jobs' will work in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra in collaboration with the government. The state authorities and local district administrations will provide full support for this initiative, Fadnavis maintained. PTI MR RSY