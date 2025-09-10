Maharashtra govt to launch 'no fuel without valid PUC' initiative

Mumbai, Sept 10 (PTI) Petrol pumps in Maharashtra will be asked to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, the transport department said on Wednesday.

The department will run a 'No PUC, No Fuel' initiative, said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, adding that the intention was to curb pollution as well as prevent the circulation of fake PUC certificates.

At every petrol pump, vehicles coming into to fill fuel will be scanned through CCTV cameras to find out the validity of its PUC certificate.

"If the certificate is not valid, fuel will not be supplied. Arrangements will also be made to immediately issue a certificate (after due testing) at the same petrol pump so that the driver does not face inconvenience," Sarnaik said, adding that the drive will be launched after a couple of months.

To provide a pollution-free environment to the future generation, the present generation needs to impose some environmental restrictions on itself, the minister said. PTI COR PR KRK NSK