Maharashtra govt to launch sickle cell screening drive from Jan 15

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra Government will launch a special screening drive in 21 districts with high prevalence of sickle cell from January 15 to February 27, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

The 'Arunoday' campaign aims to ensure not a single individual is left out of the screening exercise, according to a statement.

The health department emphasised the importance of early detection of the sickle cell and treatment.

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited disorder characterised by the presence of a variant form of haemoglobin in red blood cells, which become distorted into a crescent shape at low oxygen levels, leading to their premature destruction and often to blockages of small blood vessels.

The health department stated that more than 1,05,86,733 people were screened in from 2019 to October 2025, and most of them hailed from tribal dominated districts. Of these, 12,420 were sickle cell patients and 1,24,275 sickle cell carriers.

Since the disease is hereditary, it is necessary to undertake premarital sickle cell tests. Marriage between sickle cell trait carriers (SS and AS genotypes) should be avoided, the department added. PTI PR NSK