Maharashtra govt to make learning enjoyable, effective through innovative methods: Minister

Palghar, Jan 1 (PTI) Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said the educational policies of the state government would focus on incorporating innovative methods and best practices to make learning enjoyable and effective.

He made the statement on Tuesday during his visit to Mukt Shala at Aine in Palghar's Dahanu taluka.

"The school education department is making efforts to ensure that every student in Maharashtra receives quality education. The department is committed to their all-round development," he said.

The government's educational policies would focus on incorporating innovative methods and best practices to make learning enjoyable and effective. The policies will be based on the suggestions given by prominent institutions, experts and other stakeholders who have contributed to the field of education, Bhuse said.

He underscored the importance of fostering direct interaction between policymakers and educators to identify and resolve challenges in the field of education.

The department is keen on understanding the needs and aspirations of teachers and students through regular engagement with educational institutions across the state, the minister said. PTI COR NP