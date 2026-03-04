Maharashtra govt to move SC for relief over forest tag on 42,242 hectares in Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will approach the Supreme Court seeking relief over the 'forest' tag imposed on 42,242 hectares of land in Sindhudurg district, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in the assembly on Wednesday.

The forest classification has stalled development works and created serious issues for farmers whose lands have been affected by the categorization in the coastal district, he said while responding to a question raised by Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena).

Bawankule told the House the state government would seek the assistance of senior legal experts and move the Supreme Court for relief on the forest categorization of the land. Relevant corrections would be sought in affidavits filed in 1997 and 2008 in connection with the matter.

According to a revised survey, the government is positive about excluding 9,173 hectares from the classification, with only 1,875 hectares likely to remain categorised as forest, he said.

Rane alleged that there was no official record with the district administration or tehsildars regarding the 42,242-hectare figure submitted earlier before the apex court and demanded a time-bound re-survey.

The ruling alliance MLA from Kudal in Sindhudurg district claimed villages, temples and agricultural land were shown as forest in satellite surveys, leading to hardships for residents and farmers.

The MLA further stated that eligible beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in villages such as Pulas in Kudal taluka have not received permissions from authorities for house construction for over a year and a half due to the forest tag.

He alleged that nearly 98 per cent of the land was shown as a private forest, adversely impacting farmers.

Responding to the concerns, Bawankule insisted errors had occurred during surveys conducted after the apex court's ruling in the 1996 Godavarman case related to forest conservation.

Marking institutions such as schools, temples and hospitals as forest was incorrect, the minister emphasised.

The minister added that a meeting with the forest department would be held to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Bawankule maintained that while the state government can grant concessions regarding "Devrai" (small forest patches) and other revenue lands under its jurisdiction, the forest classification issue would require intervention from the Supreme Court. PTI MR RSY