Maharashtra govt to observe Dec 18 as Minorities Rights Day

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order directing the administration to observe December 18 as the Minorities Rights Day.

Advertisment

The day will be marked by holding elocution and essay competitions.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued by the state minority development, the order to observe December 18 as the Minorities Rights Day is as per the instructions of the National Commission for Minorities.

“The efforts are aimed at facilitating minority communities to conserve their culture, language, religion and traditions. The state government is expected to organise functions to spread awareness about the fundamental rights of the minorities,” the order said.

The programmes to be organised on December 18 include the competition of poster making, elocution, essay writing, debates and discussions. All the district administrations are expected to hold similar events on the day, as per the GR. PTI ND NSK