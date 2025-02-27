Maharashtra govt to organise Kusumagraj Mahotsav annually in Shirwade-Vani: Samant

Nashik, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said a two-day Kusumagraj Mahotsav will be held in Shirwade-Vani village, the birth place of legendary playwright and poet VV Shirwadkar, from next year.

He was speaking here on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

"The village has been termed as 'Kavitanche Gaon'. Its first hall was inaugurated and made operational today. In the next three-four months, the complete Kavitanche Gaon will be created. Every student should go there to read poems. A programme will be organized at Shirwade-Vani every year on the occasion of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din," Samant said.

Samant also said the state government will establish a 'Chair on War Tactics of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guerrilla War in Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi', as well a 'Marathi Chair for Kusumagraj'.

"Arrangements have been made to organise Kavi Vinda Karandikar Sahitya Bhushan Award distribution ceremony on a grand scale. The next programme has been organized at Gateway of India. The state Marathi Bhasha department will soon launch Abhangs of Sant Tukaram Maharaj in e-book form," Samant added.

Among those who attended the event were state school education minister Dada Bhuse and Rajya Marathi Bhasha Vikas Sanstha director Dr Shyamkant Deore.