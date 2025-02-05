Maharashtra govt to partner with UNESCO for International Year of Quantum Science and Technology

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will collaborate with UNESCO to mark 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology and promote innovation and research in the sector, said state IT minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

This will be the first such partnership between an Indian institution and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for this global initiative, he added.

The United Nations has designated 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology to commemorate 100 years since the development of modern quantum mechanics by German physicist Werner Heisenberg.

Quantum mechanics is the field of physics that deals with the most fundamental bits of matter, energy and light and the ways they interact with each other to make up the world.

The Maharashtra government aims to promote innovation, research, and capacity building in the sector, said Shelar, adding that this initiative aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The National Quantum Mission, launched by the Centre in 2023, has already laid the groundwork for advancements in the field. Maharashtra will now engage with global and national institutions to further this effort, he said.

“The Maharashtra IT department will collaborate with the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor, the Union Ministry of Information and Technology, the National Quantum Mission, and the Union Ministry of Education to organise conferences, workshops, and expert lectures aimed at students, researchers, and industry leaders,” Shelar said.

According to the minister, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University is expected to be a key partner in facilitating quantum-related training programmes. A Quantum Centre of Excellence Lab is also planned with support from the central government, said the minister.

Quantum technology is already being integrated into Maharashtra's "AI and Future Technologies University under the guidance of a government task force", he said.