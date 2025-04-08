Maharashtra govt to promote artificial sand usage

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Using artificial sand to promote environmental sustainability and selling sand excavated from riverbeds and creeks through e-auction instead of dedicated depots are major highlights of the Maharashtra Sand Policy approved by the state cabinet on Tuesday.

The government has allowed free sand up to 5 brass for beneficiaries of various housing projects. To promote environmental sustainability, artificial sand will be encouraged, with its 20 per cent usage mandated for government and semi-government constructions initially.

The use of m-sand or manufactured sand will be subsequently made compulsory, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The online auction of sand excavated from rivers will be applicable to all sand groups in the jurisdictions of sub-divisional officers. While the auction period is two years, the same will be three years for sand excavated from creeks.

"10 per cent of the excavated sand by each sand group will be available for free (up to 5 brass) for beneficiaries of various housing projects," the statement said.

Speaking to reporters, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government has decided to use manufactured sand, instead of the one found in the river beds for all types of constructions undertaken by the state government.

"The construction works could be of canals, buildings and walls among others," he said.

Responding to a question related to the new sand policy, the minister said, "We have come up with several policy decisions related to the sand supply and its usage. We will also introduce some policy measures for the river sand coming from other states to Maharashtra".

The Cabinet also decided to transfer freehold government land in Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to their respective regional development authorities.

This move aims to raise funds for metropolitan development and expedite infrastructure projects. The regional development authorities will be responsible for land disposal, following a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), the statement said.

If the land includes grazing grounds, forests, or temple land, actions will be taken as per Supreme Court directives. Additionally, if the land belongs to gram panchayats or zilla parishads, their permission will be required for development.

A special amnesty scheme has been announced for Sindhi migrants who arrived in Maharashtra from West Pakistan in 1947. The scheme will regularise 30 localities across cities like Nagpur, Jalgaon, and Mumbai in their names, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved an amendment to the Slum Area Improvement and Rehabilitation Act, reducing the redevelopment proposal submission period from 120 days to 60 days. If a proposal is not submitted within this timeframe, other authorities may take over the redevelopment.

For government-partnered slum redevelopment projects, land will be leased for 30 years if a letter of intent is submitted within 30 days. Additionally, arrears in rent payments to slum dwellers will now be recovered from developers.

A State Institute of Disaster Management will be established in Nagpur to focus on disaster management, planning, and training for handling natural and man-made disasters. The institute will be set up on 10 acres of land at Maharashtra Airport Development Authority (MIHAN), with an allocation of Rs 187 crore.

Meanwhile, Bawankule stressed that the BJP is not only inducting new people, but it would also respect their work and assign them roles accordingly.

"We are going to publish our report card of promises made in the agenda and its execution. Every year, we will publish a report card," he added. PTI MR ND NSK