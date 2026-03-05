Maharashtra govt to provide land in Mumbai's Deonar for victims of Dharavi fire

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to allot land in Mumbai's Deonar to 436 slum dwellers affected by a fire in Dharavi, offering them relief 27 years after the tragedy.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A proposal by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to allot 11,659 square metres of government land in Deonar was approved.

The land will be provided to 436 slum dwellers associated with the Rajiv Gandhi SRA Cooperative Housing Society in Dharavi, whose homes were affected by the blaze in 1999.

An official said the decision will help rehabilitate the affected residents and facilitate their resettlement.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to provide 34.36 hectares of land in Kolhapur Shenda Park to MIDC to set up an IT park. PTI MR NP