Maharashtra govt to reimburse medical check-up costs up to Rs 5,000 for secretariat staff

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved annual and biennial medical check-ups for secretariat employees, with reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 5,000.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the Public Health Department, secretariat employees in the age group of 40 to 50 years will undergo medical tests once every two years, while those aged 51 and above will be entitled to annual check-ups.

“The expenditure incurred on such medical examinations, up to Rs 5,000 per employee, will be reimbursed,” the GR said.

According to the order, the prescribed tests listed in ‘Form A’ can be conducted at government medical colleges and institutions under the Public Health Department. If some of the tests are unavailable there, they may be done outside.

In a special provision, the government allowed secretariat staff to undergo tests at Mumbai’s Bombay Hospital at approved rates, the GR stated. PTI ND NR