Maharashtra govt to review school names over 'international', 'global' and 'CBSE' references

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to review and regulate the names of schools to prevent misleading or misrepresentative terminology.

The move comes after it was observed that several institutions were using words such as 'international', 'global' and even 'CBSE' in their names without meeting the required criteria, a senior school education department official said on Saturday.

In a circular dated December 15, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said there is wide variation in school names, with some some schools affiliated to the state board, ICSE and CBSE using terms that could create confusion among parents, students and the public.

"Existing schools with such names will also be reviewed. Unless schools have branches in two or more countries, they cannot call themselves global. Moreover, schools not affiliated to Cambridge International Education or the International Baccalaureate (IB) should not use the word 'international'," the official pointed out.

While examining new proposals for school recognition in future, detailed consideration should be given to the school's name, its board affiliation and medium, and whether the institution runs other schools at the national or international level, the circular said.

If a name is found to be misleading, schools will be asked to change it before the proposal is recommended to the state authority, it added.

"The department has highlighted the names of 11 new schools from across Maharashtra where the word 'international' has been used, and field officers have been asked to verify before submitting revised proposals. In such circumstances, the possibility of misleading the government, society, parents and students with such names cannot be ruled out," the circular said.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held on December 10, when a state-level authority was scrutinising proposals for approval and upgradation of new self-financed schools.

It was decided that the use of misleading terms in school names could have a negative impact on parents and students and, therefore, such schools should be instructed to change their names.

"Some schools approved as Marathi-medium institutions are using the term 'English medium' in their names. Words like 'global' or 'international' should be used only when a school has branches overseas and is affiliated to an internationally recognised board. The use of the term 'CBSE' in school names is not legally appropriate, as it refers to the Central government's examination board," it said. PTI ND BNM