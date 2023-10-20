Maharashtra govt to scrap order meant for contractual recruitment: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced scrapping of a government order meant for recruiting staff on a contract basis, and blamed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for taking a decision to hire workforce this way.

His announcement comes in the wake of the opposition parties targeting the Eknath Shinde dispensation over the issue of contractual recruitment. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has lashed out at the government, claiming that the move will deprive opportunities to people from underprivileged communities.

Addressing a press conference, Fadnavis said the first recruitment on a contractual basis was done in 2003 when the Congress-NCP government was in power.

"We do not want this. They (the MVA government) have committed a sin and we are being blamed for it. I have discussed it with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. We have decided to scrap the government resolution (GR) on contractual hiring," Fadnavis said.

"The decision to hire staff on contract through nine empanelled agencies was taken by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government," he said.