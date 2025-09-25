Maharashtra govt to seek Centre's help for flood-hit farmers: Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the government will seek the Centre's assistance for the flood-affected farmers in the state, and a letter to that effect will be submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pawar was talking to reporters during his visit to flood-hit villages in Beed district.

Beed and other districts of the Marathwada region in the state witnessed a large-scale devastation of crops and residential properties following heavy rains and flooding earlier this week, prompting the opposition parties to ask the government to declare a wet drought.

"The government is positive about providing help in the cases where entire soil in the farmland has been washed off due to floods. The government will provide assistance for its restoration. The farmers have lost their wells due to sludge flowing down into these water bodies. We will also help in such cases," Pawar said.

"Losses have been incurred on a large scale here. There is a need for the central government to help. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Mumbai today and a letter signed by the CM and both deputy CMs seeking help will be given to him. Wherever there is a calamity, Amit Shah helps and he will announce assistance for us too," he added.

The Centre has helped other states, including Punjab. Hence, the Maharashtra government will also seek help, the deputy CM said.

The flood situation has not only led to crop losses, but also damaged infrastructure, he said.

When asked about the opposition's demand for a farm loan waiver in view of the floods, Pawar said, "I speak what is true. I don't want to do politics. But we are not falling short anywhere where we have to help the needy. We are helping people through schemes like Ladki Bahin, waiver of electricity bills, Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. The government is helping the common man." PTI AW NP