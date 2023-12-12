Maharashtra govt to set up 17 automated driving test tracks: CM Shinde informs assembly

Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the legislative assembly that the state government is setting up 17 automated driving test tracks, which will have stricter norms to test the driving skills of people.

He was responding to a question raised by former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the lower House of the state legislature.

"The Maharashtra government is setting up automated driving test tracks at 17 places in the state. These tracks will have stricter norms for issuance of a driving licence to the candidate. This will automatically help in reducing the number of road accidents," he said.

Several steps have been taken to reduce accidents on roads, including the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. As many as 60-70 lakh vehicles have used the highway so far, he said.

Apart from these automated driving test tracks, vehicle fitness testing centres at 23 places would also be set up in the state, Shinde said, adding that the government was also working on a system to issue messages to vehicle owners before the expiry date gets over. PTI ND NP