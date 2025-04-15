Maharashtra govt to set up advanced labs in 20 ITIs to modernise technical education

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will establish advanced laboratories in 20 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to modernise technical education, generate employment and support differently-abled students.

The Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation signed three key Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with social sector partners in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The agreements were signed with Shri Shri Rural Development Program Trust (Bengaluru), Schneider Electric India Foundation (Bengaluru), DeAsra Foundation (Pune) and Project Mumbai (Andheri).

These collaborations aim to enhance vocational training, support micro and small entrepreneurs through capacity-building workshops and offer inclusive education programmes.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma and other senior officials attended the MoU ceremony held after the state cabinet meeting at Mantralaya.

A tripartite agreement between Shri Shri Rural Development Trust, Schneider Electric India Foundation, and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training was signed to upskill youth with modern industrial training, a statement said.

Over the next three years, electrical workshops at 20 ITIs will be upgraded, and solar technician and industrial automation labs will also be established.

Selected trainees from the electrician trade will receive 15-day free training on advanced technologies and soft skills in Bangalore.

A phased training plan aims to benefit 9,750 youth over four years across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and other divisions.

The Maharashtra Innovation Society signed an MoU with DeAsra Foundation to train and mentor 5,000 micro and small entrepreneurs across districts.

An MoU with Project Mumbai focuses on skill development for differently-abled ITI students, including Indian Sign Language-based curriculum and on-the-job training opportunities. PTI MR NP