Maharashtra govt to set up 'archives bhavan', cultural centre and museum in Mumbai: Shelar

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will set up a dedicated 'Archives Bhavan' in Mumbai to preserve historical documents, said Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar in the Legislative Council on Monday.

The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will come up on a 6,691 square metre plot in Bandra East, he added.

"The state has approximately 17 crore historical documents, of which 10.5 crore are in Mumbai. Archives buildings in various parts of the world serve as important centres for tourists, researchers, and scholars. The Maharashtra Archives Bhavan will serve the same purpose and preserve the identity of the state through historical records," he said.

"This is the first time a standalone archives building is being developed for Maharashtra. The state has completed the process of acquiring the plot in Bandra East. It took possession of the land within three months. Construction work will begin soon. The building will store rare documents, government gazettes, and official records. It will be accessible for academic and research use," he added.

In a separate announcement, the minister said the government will also set up a state cultural centre and museum in Mumbai.

"The proposed cultural centre will include an auditorium, art gallery, research centre, and facilities for various cultural activities. It will act as a platform for cultural exchange at the national and international level and will also attract tourists and artists," he said.

The museum will exhibit artefacts that represent the history, traditions, and culture of Maharashtra, he said.

Items such as remains of historical monuments, excavated antiquities, weapons, inscriptions, copper plates, medieval costumes, sculptures, paintings, and other rare historical objects will be on display, the minister said in the Council.

"The cultural centre and museum will be built on a 14,418 square metre plot in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, which will be transferred free of cost from the Revenue Department to the Cultural Affairs Department. This will be the first such cultural complex in the state and will help preserve Maharashtra's cultural legacy for future generations," he said. PTI ND BNM