Maharashtra govt to set up authority to address river pollution, restore water bodies

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the formation of a river rejuvenation authority, which will focus on reducing river pollution and restoring the natural flow of the water bodies in the state.

The decision to form the Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority (MSRRA) was announced during a high-level meeting at Mantralaya.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde gave a detailed presentation on the proposed structure and functioning of the authority, an official release said.

"This authority will have a developmental role in rejuvenating rivers, ensuring natural water flow, and addressing critical environmental challenges," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister will chair the authority, while the environment minister will serve as the vice-chairperson.

A state-level executive committee headed by the environment minister will also be formed, and it will include technical experts, legal and financial advisors, representatives from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and specialists from premier institutions such as IITs.

The authority will prepare and approve detailed project reports (DPRs), manage river basin development plans, resolve issues related to encroachments, power supply, and land acquisition, and recommend projects under national schemes, the release said.

A dedicated secretariat headed by the member secretary of the MPCB will be established for the day-to-day operations of the authority.

"The MSRRA will play a crucial role in the sustainable rejuvenation of Maharashtra's rivers," Munde said, highlighting the need for a coordinated and scientific approach to address growing environmental concerns.