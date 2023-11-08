Maharashtra govt to set up information centre in Mauritius

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up an information centre of the state and a multi-purpose complex in Mauritius.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting here, said a release from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office.

The cabinet also gave the nod for setting up the Maharashtra bovine breeding regulatory authority.

A police dog training centre will be set up in Baramati and five orange processing centres will be set up in Vidarbha region, the cabinet decided.

A high-powered committee will be set up for monitoring implementation of the schemes for the Dhangar community, the release said. PTI MR KRK