Maharashtra govt to set up natural farming mission under Guv Devvrat, says CM

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday addressed ministers and members of the state legislature at a conference on natural farming in Raj Bhavan here.

Among those who attended were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde, deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe, ministers, legislators and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, among others.

In his address, Devvrat, who is also the governor of neighbouring Gujarat, highlighted differences between organic farming and natural farming.

He appealed to ministers and legislators to actively promote natural farming across the state in a mission mode.

Talking to reporters later, Fadnavis informed that his government will set up a natural farming mission to be headed by the governor who the CM said is an expert in the field.

The mission will work to ensure farmers are benefitted, the CM said.

Fadnavis also informed that procurement centres for cotton and soybean will be operational from October 30.

"I appeal to farmers not to sell their produce to traders at amounts which are less than the MSP," he said. PTI MR BNM