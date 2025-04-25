Maharashtra govt to set up Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the administration to set up a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) to oversee integrated development of various modes of transport in cities to ensure 'ease of living' for citizens.

Addressing a meeting here, he suggested that a final decision on this authority be taken after inviting suggestions and objections from people.

"The government is working at various levels to permanently solve the problem of traffic congestion in metropolitan cities. An easy and accessible public transport system plays an important role in this. The ease of living of citizens requires a radical change in urban transport services," Fadnavis said while directing the administration to set up a UMTA.

At present, transport services are operational in different metro cities through municipal corporations, state transport corporations, railways and metro rail authorities, he said.

"There is a need for passenger-oriented transport services. A Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority needs to be set up for the development and expansion of transport services in metropolitan cities. Through this authority, it will be easier to coordinate the single fare of various transport services, ongoing transport projects in cities," he said.

For effective functioning of this authority, a post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) should be created, the CM said.

The new law regarding the proposed authority should ensure that the existing state and central government's laws and rules regarding transport services are not diluted, he added.

"There should be a single regulatory mechanism for expeditious completion of ongoing transport projects in the city. The proposed authority will play an important role in this regard. The task of the authority will be to provide easy and convenient transport services to the citizens in the form of 'Last Mile Connectivity'," Fadnavis added.

The authority should include mayors, commissioners of all municipal corporations, he said, adding that the authority will plan for smooth and easy access to transport services in the city. The implementation of transport services will remain with the respective municipal corporation and only the matter of planning and development will be with the authority. There should be an executive committee under this authority, he said.

The authority will also act as an advisor to the government in the future while expanding and planning transport services in cities, he said. PTI MR NP