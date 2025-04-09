Maharashtra govt to spend Rs 1.16 crore on iPads for ministers, top officials

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will buy Apple iPads for all ministers and select senior officials for Rs 1.16 crore for the implementation of an e-Cabinet system, a government release (GR) said on Wednesday.

The move to buy the touchscreen tablet PCs will enhance administrative efficiency and help conduct cabinet meetings in a paperless format, it said.

According to the GR issued by the General Administration Department on April 3 and released on Wednesday, the chief secretary had sent a proposal to buy 50 iPads for ministers and a few officials.

The devices will be purchased in line with technical specifications recommended by the Department of Industries, Energy and Labour, it said.

“The iPads, inclusive of accessories and taxes, will cost Rs 1,16,65,000. The purchase is intended for Cabinet ministers and members of the Council of Ministers,” the GR said.

Sources in the finance ministry said the iPads would be high-end Apple models, each with 1 or 2 TB of storage. PTI ND NR