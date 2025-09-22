Maharashtra govt to strenghten IT dept to enhance delivery of services: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will soon strengthen its Information Technology (IT) department to enhance the delivery of citizen services.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials, Fadnavis said that information technology plays a crucial role in delivering government services to people through the General Administration Department.

"Empowering the IT department is key to realising the vision of digital Maharashtra," he said.

The chief minister said that the government is prioritising digital access to all services and the greater use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and cybersecurity.

He also announced that a separate institution will soon be established to increase the use of geospatial technology in planning and decision-making processes. PTI MR ARU