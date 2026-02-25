Maharashtra govt to strengthen systems, provide modern equipment to prevent forest fires: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday said the state government will provide advanced equipment and strengthen systems to prevent forest fires and improve firefighting capabilities across the state.

Responding to a question raised in the legislative assembly by Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad, the forest minister said that local representatives, NGOs, forest officials and staffers are already working in coordination to control forest fires across various regions.

A satellite-based system to detect forest fires has been activated, he said.

According to the minister, incidents of forest fires have been recorded at 204 locations in Thane district, 36 in Solapur and 25 in Beed in 2025.

He noted that under joint forest management programmes, local citizens are also participating in firefighting and forest protection efforts, with support from forest personnel, teachers and students in some areas.

Parts of Sindhudurg have forest cover, while nearly 90 per cent of the land in Ratnagiri district is privately owned. Fires on private lands have led to damage to trees, such as jackfruit, mango, coconut and areca nut. The issue will be addressed in coordination with the agriculture department, Naik added.

Referring to a recent fire in the Ekveera forest area at Mangalwedha in Solapur district, the minister said it was caused by an electrical short circuit and was quickly doused due to the prompt response of the fire brigade.

The state-run electricity company will be instructed to replace old wiring to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

Naik also said that precautionary measures, including cleaning of temple premises in vulnerable areas, will be undertaken to reduce the risk of fires. PTI MR NP