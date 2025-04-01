Maharashtra govt to unveil comprehensive theatre policy in two months: Minister

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will unveil a comprehensive theatre policy in two months to define standards for theatre infrastructure and to ensure a uniform approach to its development in the state, a minister said on Tuesday.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar made this announcement during the inauguration of the Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre at Deoli in Wardha district, more than 700 kms from here.

"Maharashtra has a rich legacy of art, and theatre holds a significant place in its cultural landscape. The state's tradition of theatre dates back to 1823. Within two months, a comprehensive state theatre policy will be introduced. It will define standards for theatre infrastructure and facilities for artists and audiences," he said.

All future theatre constructions in the state would adhere to this policy. This will ensure a uniform approach to theatre development across Maharashtra, he said.

"The government is committed to preserving and promoting this legacy while also supporting artists through various welfare initiatives," he said.

Shelar expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated theatre would generate revenue for the municipality through year-round events. "This venue should also be utilised for government programmes," he suggested.

According to him, it was the first theatre he was inaugurating since he assumed the reins of the ministry.

"The Deoli theatre is a fine facility. It will nurture artists who will bring recognition at the state and national levels," he said.

Shelar hailed the Deoli Municipal Council for its efforts in developing an indoor stadium and modern theatre despite its classification as a 'C' category municipal area.

"This is a commendable achievement. The state government will ensure adequate funding for Deoli's development," he said.