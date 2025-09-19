Maharashtra govt to unveil 'golden data' of citizens; move to help detect bogus beneficiaries

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is set to unveil a comprehensive 'golden data' of 14 to 15 crore citizens on October 2, containing their economic, social and geographical details to help it get their information in a single click, a senior official said on Friday.

The database will help the government detect bogus beneficiaries, he said.

The state has created a Unified Data Hub by consolidating records from various departments.

"The aim is to prepare the golden records of beneficiaries and remove duplication and inconsistencies in the existing systems. The golden data will contain economic, social and geographical details of 14 to 15 crore citizens. This will help the government implement welfare schemes without the need for fresh surveys," the official said.

The data repository, developed by the information technology department, will include personal details such as names, family members, work, annual income, address, caste, education, number of children and vehicles owned. These details are used to verify the eligibility of applicants for welfare schemes, he said. PTI ND NP