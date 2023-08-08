Maharashtra govt to update employees' database for assessing department-wise strength

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to update the master database of state employees to understand the actual strength of every department and office under it.
The Government Resolution (GR), issued by the Planning Department, has sought information regarding the gender, caste, religion, physical disabilities, if any, joining and retirement date, birth date, and bank account details of employees.
It stated that all departments would receive a login ID and password to update the details of employees.
The first certificate of information has to be uploaded between September 1 and November 30 this year. The updation and removal of errors in submitted information have to be completed between December 1 and February 28, 2024, the GR said.
The Finance and Planning Department also said it would not clear the salary or other payments of the departments if they fail to furnish the required information within the stipulated period. PTI ND NSK