Maharashtra govt to upgrade soil testing centres in tehsils

Latur, Oct 8 (PTI) In an attempt to improve soil quality, the Maharashtra government will upgrade testing centres at the tehsil level and farmers can send soil samples there for testing through local post offices, state Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde said.

Farmers can send soil samples to testing centres in their respective tehsil through local post offices and get the test reports on their mobile phones within seven days, the minister said while addressing a gathering at Phoenix Foundation College of Agriculture here on Friday.

There has been a drop in carbon content in the soil, which has affected land fertility in many parts of the state, he said.

“The agriculture department has taken the initiative of improving carbon levels in the soil. Soil testing will help farmers decide on suitable crops and give them information about ways to improve carbon levels,” the minister said.

The state government will also promote the plantation of bamboo, which is known to improve soil quality, he said.

“Bamboo plantation will be taken up in Beed district on the lines of initiatives carried out in Latur and Satara. A subsidy of Rs 7 lakh per hectare will be given for bamboo plantation,” Munde said, adding that the move will be extended to other districts as well. PTI COR ARU