Maharashtra govt to use drones to curb illegal excavation: Bawankule

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will expand drone surveillance and strengthen joint enforcement teams to curb illegal excavation activities across the state, said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday.

Illegal excavation rackets that dig out sand, soil and key minerals involve influential individuals, and it may take time to dismantle them, he said. A special task force has been formed to carry out large-scale operations against such groups, he said.

Replying in the legislative assembly to a question raised by BJP’s Samadhan Avtade regarding attacks on forest officials by illegal traffickers, Bawankule said large-scale illegal excavation was taking place in certain hilly areas.

The government has decided to intensify monitoring without direct human intervention by deploying drone surveillance systems, he said.

Drone mapping of affected villages will be undertaken, and illegal excavation spots will be identified using geo-tagging and digital mapping tools, including Google Maps integration, said the minister.

Calling the incidents “serious”, the minister said multiple cases have been registered.

He informed the House that action under preventive detention laws has been initiated against some accused persons. In several cases, police have registered offences against sand smugglers, and action has been taken in over a dozen criminal cases, Bawankule said.

Police have taken strict action in about ten cases involving attacks on government officials, he said.

To prevent such incidents, the Home Department has now directed that police protection be provided before conducting raids, he said. “Officials have been instructed not to conduct raids alone. Police personnel must accompany them before any action is taken,” he said.

A special task force has been formed to carry out large-scale operations against illegal excavation rackets, the minister said, adding that these rackets involve organised networks and influential individuals, and it may take time to completely dismantle them.

Bawankule said that out of 12,784 sandmining groups, permissions of 953 have been revoked following a detailed review by senior officials, including Environment Secretary Jaysing Bhoj and Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge.

Due to stricter regulations and transparent processes, the state has recorded its highest-ever revenue from sand management, he said, adding that the list of cancelled sand groups would be tabled before the House.

He said the government is working on a revised sand policy, noting that the situation in the coastal Konkan region differs from the rest of the state. A separate approach for the coastal belt is under consideration, he said. A new policy covering two minerals is expected to be introduced within the next month, the minister added.

Bawankule also referred to a matter in Bhandara district where the National Green Tribunal “intervened in connection with survey work, and said a hearing involving a penalty of Rs 10 lakh is underway”.

Replying to a land acquisition-related question by MLA Rajendra Gavit, Bawankule said the demarcation of land belonging to 205 farmers in Palghar district, whose properties were acquired for major infrastructure projects, will be completed within a month, and compensation will also be paid.

The land was acquired for the Surya project canal, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor and the Vadhvan Port project, he said.

Bawankule said 467 farmers were affected by the issue earlier, but the number has now come down to 205. The remaining work will be completed within a month, he assured. PTI MR NR