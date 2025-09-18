Maharashtra govt to work towards developing bamboo as sustainable crop: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his government will work to develop bamboo as a sustainable crop.

Wasteland mapping will be done for bamboo plantation, he said, adding the initiative has begun in Nagpur.

Addressing a global bamboo conference here, the CM said there was need to mitigate impact of climate change and reduce greenhouse gasses.

"There is need to create integrated markets for bamboo, which has given given grass status by the Central government. There is immense potential for bamboo as it has been freed from license raj. We have to convert into livelihood opportunities. We have to create an eco system for an integrated bamboo market," he said.

The state government is open to procuring products made from bamboo, Fadnavis added.

In Gadchiroli, five crore plants, including bamboo, will be planted to improve bio diversity with the regards to a mega steel city coming up there, the CM said. PTI MR BNM