Maharashtra govt transfers 10 ADG, IG rank cops

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday transferred 10 Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG) rank police officers.

As per the order issued by the state home department, ADG Sunil Ramanand has been transferred to Maharashtra Police headquarters as ADG (Planning and Coordination), Pravin Salunke as ADG Government Railway Police (GRP), Suresh Mekla as ADG Highway Police, Deepak Pandey as ADG (Police Communication, IT and Motor Transport), while Amitabh Gupta has been made ADG (Special Operations).

IG Suhas Warke has been transferred as IG (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children), while Aswathi Dorje will be IG (Protection of Civil Rights).

Ranjan Kumar Sharma has been made Joint Commissioner of Police (Pune City) and D K Patil Bhujbal has been appointed as IG of Nagpur Range, the order stated. PTI DC BNM