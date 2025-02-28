Maharashtra govt transfers 11 IPS officers, including two ADGs

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 11 IPS officers, including ADG (Administration) Nikhil Gupta and ADG (Highway police) Suresh Mekhla.

A state home department order said Gupta has been made ADG (Law and Order), while Mekhla has been posted as ADG (Economic Offences Wing).

"Maharashtra Cyber's Special Inspector General Yashasvi Yadav has been promoted as ADG on the same post. Suhas Warke, who was IGP (Protection of Civil Rights) has been promoted and posted as ADG Prisons. Aswathi Dorje, who was IGP (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children) has been promoted as ADG on same post," the order said.

"Chhering Dorje IGP (Law and Order) has been promoted as ADG (Special Operations), while KMM Prasanna, serving as IGP (Establishment) has been promoted and made ADG (Administration). Manoj Kumar Sharma, who was on Central deputation for the last five years has been made IGP (Law and Order)," it said.

R B Dahale, who was Director of State Intelligence Academy has been transferred as Special IGP of Pune-based State Crime Records Centre, while Ashok Morale, who was IGP SRPF, is the new IGP of the Motor Transport Section in Pune, as per the order.

DIG (SRPF) Rajiv Jain has been promoted as IG on the same post.

"Abhishek Trimukhe has been made Additional Commissioner of Police (North Region) in Mumbai. Shrenik Lodha, additional SP in Aheri in Gadchiroli has been made additional SP in Buldhana," the order said. PTI DC BNM