Maharashtra govt transfers 12 IAS officers

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 12 Indian Administrative Service officers, including Milind Mhaiskar, who has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the Forest and Revenue department.

Mhaiskar, who was ACS in the Health department, has been replaced by Nipun Vinayak.

Venugopal Reddy has been appointed as ACS in Higher and Technical Education department.

Santosh Patil is the new Satara Collector in place of Jitendra Dudi, who has been appointed Pune Collector replacing Suhas Diwase.

Diwase, who has been promoted, was Pune collector when controversial former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was serving in the district. Khedkar, from the 2023 batch, was accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection.

Vikas Chandra Rastogi is the new principal secretary in the agriculture department, while I A Kundan has been appointed as principal secretary in the industry, energy and labour departments.

Vinita Vaid Singhal and Harshdeep Kamble have been appointed as principal secretaries in the environment and climate change and social justice departments, respectively.

Jayashree Bhoj has been appointed as secretary in the food, civic supplies and consumer protection department, while H S Sonawane has been made commissioner in the Sports and Youth Welfare department. PTI PR BNM