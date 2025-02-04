Maharashtra govt transfers 13 IAS officers

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred 13 IAS officers, including Pravin Darade, who has now been posted as principal secretary in the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department.

Pankaj Kumar, a 2002 batch IAS officer has been posted as secretary and special enquiry officer (2) in the General Administration Department.

Nitin Patil, who was secretary in the State Human Rights Commission, has been posted as commissioner of Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship. He has been replaced by P K Dange.

Shweta Singhal, who was secretary to governor, has been posted as Amravati divisional commissioner, and is now replaced by Prashant Narnaware.

Anil Bhandari, joint chief executive officer, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Mumbai has been posted as director of Information Technology.

S Ramamoorthy, secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority, has been posted as deputy secretary to governor.

Nanded collector Abhijit Raut has been posted as joint commissioner of State Tax.

Rahul Kardile, joint managing director, City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is the new Nanded collector.

Madhavi Sardeshmukh, CEO, Smart City, Kalyan-Dombivali has been posted as director, Vocational Education and Training.

Amit Ranjan, assistant collector of Charmoshi Sub Division in Gadchiroli has been posted as project officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Pandharkawada, and assistant collector, Kelapur Sub Division, Yavatmal. PTI PR NP