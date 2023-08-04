Advertisment
#National

Maharashtra govt transfers 18 IAS officers

NewsDrum Desk
04 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred 18 Indian Administrative Service officers.

Senior IAS officer Sonia Sethi has been posted as principal secretary of the relief and rehabilitation, and revenue and forest departments.

Rupinder Singh, a 1996-batch IAS officer, is the new resident commissioner and principal secretary, Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi.  Manoj Ranade, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Director, Municipal Administration, Mumbai, as per the state government's order. PTI PR BNM BNM

