Maharashtra govt transfers 196 ACPs, including 156 promoted from Sr PI rank

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 196 officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), including 156 promoted from senior inspector posts, officials said.

Bhoiwada police station's senior inspector Sachin Kadam, who was part of the probe team which investigated the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, was among those made ACP, they said.

"Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station senior inspector Santosh Dhanvate, Dadar police station senior inspector Rajendra Avhad, Pandharinath Patil, Jagdish Kulkarni, Sujata Tanawade, Jitendra Misal were also promoted," an official said. PTI DC BNM