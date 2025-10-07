Maharashtra govt transfers 7 officers; Nashik, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri get new district collectors

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed Jalaj Sharma as the new Commissioner of the Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) and Ayush Prasad as the new District Collector of Nashik.

Sharma and Prasad were among seven officers who were allotted new positions in the state.

Sharma, who previously served as the Nashik district collector, will now head the metropolitan region's planning and infrastructure body. Prasad, who was the district collector of Jalgaon, replaced Sharma.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh was transferred as the Commissioner of Kumbh Mela, Nashik. Singh's new role will be crucial in overseeing preparations and coordination for the next year's Kumbh Mela in the pilgrim city.

The government also appointed M Devendra Singh, who was serving as the district collector of Ratnagiri, as the member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in Mumbai. The position is significant as the MPCB plays a central role in environmental regulation and pollution monitoring across the state.

Rohan Ghuge, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Thane Zilla Parishad, was transferred as the district collector of Jalgaon, while Manoj Jindal, who was serving as the Joint Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will take charge as Ratnagiri district collector.

Sanjay Kolte, the Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project in Mumbai, was appointed as the state Sugar Commissioner, a position based in Pune. PTI ND NP