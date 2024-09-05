Maharashtra govt transfers nearly 2 dozens DCP-SP-rank officers, IPS probationers

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the police establishment, the Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred nearly two dozen Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Commissioner-rank officers and IPS probationers.

As per transfer orders issued by the state home department, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roshan has been shifted as Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) at the Maharashtra police headquarters in Mumbai.

IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, who was serving as a DCP in Mumbai, has been moved to Pune city.

Likewise, Sandeep Singh Gill, who was a DCP in Pune city, has been transferred as SP (Pune Rural) in the same district. He will replace Pankaj Deshmukh, who has been moved to Mumbai.

Sudhakar Pathare, who was a DCP in adjoining Thane city, has been moved to the Mumbai police.

DCP Laxmikant Patil, who was Principal of the Police Training Centre in Nagpur, has been transferred as SP (cyber), according to the home department orders.

Rohidas Pawar, who was a DCP at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, has been posted as DIG (Government Railway Police) in Pune.

Besides them, eight IPS probationers have been transferred to various districts as Sub-Divisional Police Officers, said the orders. PTI DC RSY