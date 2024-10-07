Maharashtra govt transfers nine police officers, including 6 SPs

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday transferred nine police officers, including six superintendents of police.

A government order stated that Mumbai North Region Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Jain was transferred as Deputy Inspector General in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). He has been replaced in the North Region by Abhishek Trimukhe.

"Port Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Latkar and Zone 6 DCP Hemraj Rajput have been transferred and posted as SPs in Maharashtra Cyber. DCP Prashant Kadam has been posted as SP of the SC-ST Commission in Mumbai. DCP (GRP) Sandeep Bhajibhakre has been posted as DCP Pune city," said the order.

"Thane DCP Shivraj Patil has been posted as SP, Anti Corruption Bureau (Thane), while ACB SP Sunil Lokhande has been kept on waiting. DCP Bharat Tangade has been posted as additional SP Thane," it added. PTI DC BNM