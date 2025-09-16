Maharashtra govt urges Centre to double onion export subsidy to ensure stable prices

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the Centre to double the subsidy on onion exports to ensure stable market prices and benefit cultivators in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting at Mantralaya, the minister said that onion production in the state has increased by 55 lakh metric tonnes this year.

"Given the current situation, it is necessary to promote exports and take other measures. The Centre has responded positively to the state's request for doubling the export subsidy," he said.

Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, Agricultural Prices Commission chief Pasha Patel, senior legislators and officials of NAFED and NCCF attended the review meeting.

Maharashtra is a major producer of the kitchen staple. Lasalgaon in Nashik district has the largest onion market. The Lasalgaon onion market rate serves as a benchmark, influencing onion prices across the Asian market.

Onions receive a certain percentage of subsidy from the Centre, which the state has demanded be doubled to make exports competitive in international markets, thereby supporting domestic prices.

Rawal said vigilance committees under district collectors have been activated to check hoarding and profiteering, which often cause artificial price drops and hurt farmers.

Market committees must act against those spreading rumours for profit and ensure farmers get fair returns, he added.

Rawal said as part of long-term measures, the state will launch solar-based onion dehydration projects through farmer-producer groups and women's self-help groups, targeting one lakh metric tonnes of onions for processing into powder and chips for international markets.

The minister also interacted with chairpersons and secretaries of 28 agricultural produce market committees via video-conferencing, instructing them to protect farmers' interests and curb malpractice at the local level. PTI MR ARU