Maharashtra govt wants to create 1 cr 'lakhpati didis', says CM Fadnavis; hails Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government aims to create one crore "lakhpati didis" in the state as part of its women empowerment efforts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

"Lakhpati didi" is a term coined by the Union government for a self-help group (SHG) member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000.

"Last year, we created 25 lakh lakhpati didis. This year, we want to add another 25 lakh. Our target is to make one crore lakhpati didis in Maharashtra. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is part of this push. Some people tried to create confusion by claiming the scheme will be stopped. We won't shut it. Instead, we will increase aid at the right time," the CM said.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is the state government's flagship scheme under which women beneficiaries get Rs 1500 as monthly aid provided they fulfil some conditions like limits to annual household income etc.

"Some people have misused the scheme. For example, men uploaded photos of motorbikes on the portal to claim benefits. We are removing such names from the beneficiaries' list," Fadnavi added.

Maharashtra has the highest number of SHGs in the country, and malls will be set up in 10 districts where products made by them will be sold, the CM informed.

"We have increased funding and revolving funds. Women have a much higher rate of loan repayment compared to men. In many schemes, men have not even repaid 50 per cent of the loans," he said.

Crediting women's support for the Mahayuti retaining power in the November 2024 assembly polls, the CM said "brothers should resolve to empower their sisters so they can protect themselves and their families".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the status of women through schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mudra (loans) and Lakhpati Didi. Sixty per cent of Mudra beneficiaries in the last 10 years have been women. Twenty-five crore families have been lifted out of poverty thanks to the prime minister's schemes. He has brought women into the mainstream economy," Fadnavis said.

There was a time when India's share in global trade was 35 per cent and in the world's GDP was 30 per cent, the CM pointed out.

"Our downfall began when we stopped respecting women and got divided into castes. For India to become a developed nation again, we must take women along," he said.