Maharashtra govt will continue to bring schemes to help women: Dy CM Pawar

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will continue to bring schemes to strengthen security, education, employment and financial support for women, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said on Saturday.

She was speaking after unveiling the 'Mahila Sanman Portal' and inaugurating a cyber wellness cell launched by the Maharashtra State Commission for Women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The commission also released its publication "Bharari" and unveiled a wall journal showcasing its initiatives. Individuals and organisations working for women's empowerment across Maharashtra were felicitated at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar praised the work of the women's commission and said the government remains committed to strengthening institutional support systems for women.

"The Maharashtra government will continue to bring schemes to strengthen security, education, employment and financial support for women," Pawar said.

Chairperson of the commission Rupali Chakankar said Maharashtra has become the first state in the country where the women's commission has established a dedicated grievance portal along with a cyber wellness cell.

She said the 'Mahila Sanman Portal' will enable women to lodge complaints online and track their status, ensuring timely resolution and greater transparency.

"The cyber wellness cell has been set up to address cyber crimes against women, including online harassment, fraud and exploitation, and to facilitate quicker investigation and preservation of digital evidence," Chakankar said.

The commission will continue to work towards effective implementation of laws related to women and address emerging issues affecting their safety and rights, she added. PTI MR BNM