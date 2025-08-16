Maharashtra govt will develop Bhiwandi into modern city, all must support PM's vision: Fadnavis

Bhiwandi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will develop Bhiwandi in Thane district as a modern city and completely change its image, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Speaking at a 'Dahi Handi' event organised by former BJP MP from the area Kapil Patil, the CM said citizens must support the vision of development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the coming period, the Mahayuti government will work to change the entire picture of Bhiwandi. We will ensure Bhiwandi is developed with modern infrastructure," he said.

The 'handi' of development has continued to reach higher and higher under the PM, Fadnavis said, adding his government will build tall towers of development and ensure the "butter of development" reaches the last consumer.

"Citizens of Bhiwandi must come forward and support the government's initiatives as their cooperation is vital in transforming the textile hub into a city known not only for its industry but also for its urban planning, civic amenities, and quality of life," he said. PTI COR BNM