'Maharashtra govt will ensure sustainable growth and improved livelihoods of Vidarbha fruit growers'

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will take strategic policy decisions to ensure sustainable growth and improved livelihoods of orange, sweet lime, and other fruit growers in Vidarbha, state Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne said on Sunday.

He addressed a high-level meeting in Nagpur, chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, to discuss reforms related to citrus cultivation and nursery regulation.

The meeting focused on proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Fruits Nurseries (Regulation) Act, 1969, which intends to improve the quality of planting material and make Vidarbha's citrus production globally competitive.

Bharne said registration of nurseries with the National Horticulture Board (NHB) and mandatory accreditation for all citrus nurseries would be implemented.

"These decisions will significantly improve fruit quality, export potential, and competitiveness in international markets," he said.

Gadkari directed agricultural universities to submit proposals for setting up 20 model nurseries, AI-based thinning machinery, citrus model farms, and other essential research initiatives, according to an official release.

He assured priority support to agricultural universities for strengthening research and innovation in citrus farming and highlighted the importance of Vidarbha's fruit sector for farmer prosperity.

The meeting discussed several key reforms, including stricter licensing norms for nurseries, mandatory quality standards for planting material, standardisation of root stock and mother stock, certification of plant lots, fixation of quality-controlled pricing, and creation of a dedicated digital portal for nursery operators, the release stated.

It was also proposed to allow existing nurseries a transition period of three to five years to meet the new standards, while all future licences will be issued strictly under the revised policy framework.

Bharne said the proposed decisions would help transform the Vidarbha region into a high-quality fruit production hub. PTI MR NSK