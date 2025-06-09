Maharashtra govt will make arrangements for immersion of large Ganesh idols: Shelar on PoP use

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will formulate a policy and make arrangements for the immersion of large idols of Lord Ganesh, especially those made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), while ensuring environmental safeguards, Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar said on Monday.

Shelar interacted with idol-makers to understand issues stemming from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) guidelines prohibiting the use and immersion of PoP idols.

"The government acknowledges the struggle of idol makers who have come together to protect our traditions of Ganesh worship and festival," Shelar told reporters.

Referring to the legal uncertainty surrounding the use of PoP, Shelar clarified that making, selling, displaying or immersing PoP Ganesh idols is not banned.

He said the state government would ensure appropriate arrangements for the immersion of idols.

"I discussed the issue of immersing large idols with the Advocate General of Maharashtra. We will explore lawful solutions for the immersion of tall Ganesh idols. I will speak with municipal corporations to ensure idol makers are not harassed," he added.

Shelar said that recommendations of the Anil Kakodkar-led expert panel under the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission would guide the government's approach.

"Kakodkar Committee's report states that immersion in the sea is possible. We will use this basis to present our case before the judiciary, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and if required, in the courts," he added.

The BJP leader emphasised environmental responsibility and said the upcoming policy will balance faith and ecology.

"The state government must present this to the judiciary while ensuring that immersion in natural water bodies does not cause pollution," he added.

Shelar also referred to the earlier legal battle during the tenure of then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, when similar steps were taken to support idol makers.

"We resolved this issue once before, and we will resolve it again. About 60-70 per cent of concerns over the livelihood of our idol makers have already been addressed," he added.

In March, Shelar criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly taking an adversarial stance against idol makers in recent years.

The controversy stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and the CPCB's 2020 guidelines that banned the manufacture, sale, and immersion of PoP idols, citing their insolubility in water and damage to aquatic ecosystems.

The Bombay High Court had directed strict compliance with these guidelines.

Environmentalists argue that PoP idols pollute water bodies and harm marine biodiversity. In response, the state government promised strong legal representation in court and committed to protecting the traditional idol-making industry, which supports thousands of artisans and contributes significantly to the state economy. PTI ND NSK