Maharashtra govt will never stop Ladki Bahin scheme, says Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government does not intend to discontinue the Ladki Bahin scheme for women, dismissing claims of the opposition regarding the potential withdrawal of the monthly financial assistance.

He also assured that the free electricity scheme for farmers will continue, adding that they will get a round-the-clock supply once solar projects in the state become operational.

"Some people claim that since the BJP has got a popular mandate (in elections), the government will stop the Ladki Bahin and other schemes. The Ladki Bahin scheme has been going on for a year now. This scheme will never stop till I am the Chief Minister.

"We want to make our sisters 'Lakhpati Didis' by providing them employment", he said while addressing a rally for local body polls in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The flagship 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna' provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women from economically weaker sections.

Fadnavis reiterated the government's resolve to make the Marathwada region drought-fee, saying the work of a project to bring 54 TMC water from the Konkan region will commence next year.

"The Central and state governments are working under the leadership of PM Modi. If towns give us a favourable mandate in the upcoming municipal council elections, it will help us bring government-run schemes directly to people", he added.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of urbanisation in transforming cities.

"Earlier, urbanisation was considered a curse, but after 2014, we started considering it as an opportunity to provide employment and set up industry. A scheme was launched by the Prime Minister to transform cities. Maharashtra has received a big fund, and the face of cities is changing today", he said.

The chief minister said funds allotted to municipal councils should be utilised transparently. PTI AW NSK