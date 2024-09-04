Maharashtra govt will pay compensation beyond NDRF norms to rain-hit farmers: Shinde

Latur, Sep 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday assured paying the highest compensation exceeding the NDRF criterion to farmers whose crops were damaged in rains in Marathwada region.

Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis inspected crop damage and interacted with affected farmers in their fields in Udgir tehsil of Latur district.

"The state government will provide the highest possible compensation, even beyond the criterion set by the National Disaster Response Force," Shinde told reporters, emphasising the state government's support for affected agriculturists.

Fadnavis said conducting panchnamas or damage assessments for crops would be expedited to provide the compensation at the earliest.

At least ten persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Marathwada over the last three days, as per primary assessment by authorities. The torrential downpours damaged crops on nearly 11.67 lakh hectares of land in seven districts, with Nanded witnessing the maximum impact of nature's fury.

The Mahayuti government came under fire from the opposition for "delaying" the crop damage assessment.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited rain-hit agricultural fields of farmers at Ambadgaon in Jalna district. PTI COR NSK