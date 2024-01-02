Maharashtra govt will reorganise task force for farmers: Shinde

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the task force set up by the government to tackle issues concerning farmers would be reorganised.

Speaking at an event in Thane district, he highlighted the importance of social initiatives, especially in areas with high rates of suicide by agriculturists.

"The state government is committed to overcoming challenges being faced by agriculturists. Distressed farmers should change their outlook, while at the same time, the government will help them in every possible manner. The task force dedicated to farmers will be reconstituted," Shinde said. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI COR NSK