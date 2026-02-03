Maharashtra govt will soon announce loan waiver for middle-class farmers: Minister

Latur, Feb 3 (PTI) A loan waiver targeting needy middle-class farmers will be announced soon, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

Addressing a rally for the upcoming elections to Zilla Parishads in Ausa, he said the state government is standing strongly with farmers.

"A real loan waiver is meant for the middle class and distressed farmers. An official announcement will be made soon," the minister said.

It is to be noted that middle class farmers, often identified as medium-level landholders, own enough land to produce a marketable surplus, unlike subsistence-focused smallholders.

Bawankule further said the government will issue a land ownership order covering land grazers, Banjaras and the Vadar community members.

The minister assured that families previously excluded from housing benefits due to eligibility limits would also be given justice.

"The upcoming elections to Zilla Parishads are not about individuals but about ensuring that the benefits of 55 central and 44 state government schemes reach the last citizen. Special schemes will be implemented for OBCs, Banjaras, and marginalised communities," he said.

He expressed confidence that under the 'Developed Latur 2047' vision, Ausa, Nilanga, and Killari will see significant progress, with substantial central funding benefiting the Marathwada region.

The minister reiterated that the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' would not be discontinued, and women will be empowered through employment loans of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Zilla Parishad will also establish commercial complexes for women's self-help groups to provide market access for their products, he added. PTI COR NSK